Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce $96.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,288 shares of company stock valued at $351,256 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.