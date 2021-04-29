Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Roku posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

