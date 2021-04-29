Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Sealed Air has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $72,815,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

