Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Apr 29th, 2021


Wall Street analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.30. Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

TBIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 590,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

