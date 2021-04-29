Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.98 billion and the lowest is $31.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $133.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

