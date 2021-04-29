Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

AXTA stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

