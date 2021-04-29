Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.86 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

