Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canon Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CAJ opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

