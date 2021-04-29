Brokers Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME opened at $179.13 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GameStop by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,054 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.