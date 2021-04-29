Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hydro One Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on H. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.29.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.18. The firm has a market cap of C$17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. Hydro One has a one year low of C$24.64 and a one year high of C$31.05.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

