Brokers Issue Forecasts for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.