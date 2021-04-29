Brokers Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

