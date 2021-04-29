Brokers Offer Predictions for Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

PLD opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

