Brokers Offer Predictions for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:SSD opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

