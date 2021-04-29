Brokers Offer Predictions for Visa Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.81. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 12.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 318.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

