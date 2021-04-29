Brokers Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.