Brokers Set Expectations for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

