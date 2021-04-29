Brokers Set Expectations for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

