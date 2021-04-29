Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BIP opened at $54.18 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

