Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 6,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.