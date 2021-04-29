BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

