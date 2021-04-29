Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

