Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BC opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

