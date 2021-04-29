Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.09. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

