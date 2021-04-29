Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.
Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $108.09. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,066. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
