BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

