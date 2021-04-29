BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 7,400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,429 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.