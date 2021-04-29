BSC Station Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Day (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded flat against the US dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.