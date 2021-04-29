BSCView Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $401,643.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCView has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00280049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01102123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00703005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,887.79 or 0.99920150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

