BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BTBIF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.