BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s (BTB.UN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$4.04. 258,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.88 million and a PE ratio of 87.83. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

