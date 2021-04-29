Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $62.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,200. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 231,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.