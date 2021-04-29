Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

BNZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $96,317,216.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,291 ($29.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,357.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,393.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.