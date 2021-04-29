Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 634,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 173,291 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

