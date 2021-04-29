Business First Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

