BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

