Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Financial Contrast

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Univest Financial and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.12%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.18%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univest Financial and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 2.96 $65.72 million $2.26 12.50 Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.68 $57.00 million $1.62 13.66

Univest Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byline Bancorp. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 13.04% 5.62% 0.64% Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Byline Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 40 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

