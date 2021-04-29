Bytom Price Tops $0.18 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $260.08 million and $60.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00478411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000910 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,673,486,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,202,032 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

