BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $69.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00280843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.01104481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00704577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,999.42 or 1.00057282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

