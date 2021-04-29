Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,803.21 on Thursday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,687.00 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,813.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.