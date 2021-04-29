Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.27

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

