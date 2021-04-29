Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.27

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
