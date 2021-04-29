Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of COG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 5,518,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

