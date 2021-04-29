Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

