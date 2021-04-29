CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $251.16 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.62.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

