Cadence Bancorporation to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.