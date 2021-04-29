Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

CDNS opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.