Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

