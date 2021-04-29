Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $237.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

