Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,465 shares of company stock worth $7,938,599. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

