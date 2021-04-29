Caliber Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $187.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.