Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.